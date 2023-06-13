Lena Ferguson: Journalist settles case against BBC
- Published
A Belfast-based journalist who sued the BBC in Northern Ireland over alleged bullying has settled her case, the High Court heard on Tuesday.
Counsel for Lena Ferguson confirmed a confidential resolution was reached in her action against the corporation.
The BBC is to pay Ms Ferguson's legal costs as part of agreed terms, which involve no admission of liability.
It is understood the freelance producer will receive an undisclosed pay-out.
The case related to the handling of a complaint of alleged bullying in 2019, when Ms Ferguson worked on award-winning current affairs programme Spotlight.
She claimed a breach in the duty of care in proceedings issued after an internal inquiry concluded.
In court on Tuesday, her barrister, Patrick Lyttle KC, said: "The action is now settled.
'No option but the High Court'
"The terms include a provision that the defendant shall pay the plaintiff's costs."
Ms Ferguson, who was at the brief hearing, issued a statement.
"I'm very happy with the settlement achieved and that the BBC has agreed to pay my legal costs," she said.
"It's disappointing that I was left with no option but to seek justice at the High Court."
She added: "I will always be grateful for the support of colleagues, in particular those who were prepared to go to court to give evidence on my behalf.
"I won't be making any further comment."
A BBC spokesperson said: "We are pleased this matter, which relates to allegations from 2019, has now been settled. It involved no admission of liability.
"We didn't want to be in a lengthy dispute with Lena and are happy that we can all now move forward."