Northern Ireland is officially experiencing a heatwave

By Barra Best
BBC News NI weather presenter

Parts of Northern Ireland are now officially under heatwave conditions, according to the Met Office.

In NI a heatwave is when temperatures exceed 25C for at least three consecutive days.

According to the Met Office this has happened in the north-west, in counties Antrim and Londonderry.

However, it is likely to be extended to other areas as the data issued is based on temperatures recorded up to and including yesterday, Monday 12 June.

On Tuesday thermometers climbed to above 27C at Magilligan in County Derry and in 28C in Armagh, making it the hottest day of the year so far.

The heat is enough to spark off some heavy showers and thunderstorms, for which a warning is in place until 21:00 BST on Tuesday.

The average temperature for this time of year is around 18C.

Very warm conditions are forecast to continue across Northern Ireland for the rest of the week, with temperatures around the mid-20s, or possibly higher.

A risk of heavy or thundery downpours is then expected on Friday and over the coming weekend but it will stay quite warm for the time of year.

