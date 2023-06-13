Northern Ireland is officially experiencing a heatwave
- Published
Parts of Northern Ireland are now officially under heatwave conditions, according to the Met Office.
In NI a heatwave is when temperatures exceed 25C for at least three consecutive days.
According to the Met Office this has happened in the north-west, in counties Antrim and Londonderry.
However, it is likely to be extended to other areas as the data issued is based on temperatures recorded up to and including yesterday, Monday 12 June.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
On Tuesday thermometers climbed to above 27C at Magilligan in County Derry and in Armagh, making it the hottest day of the year so far.
The heat is enough to spark of some heavy showers and thunderstorms, for which a warning is in place until 21:00 BST on Tuesday.
Very warm conditions are forecast to continue across Northern Ireland for the rest of the week, with temperatures around the mid-20s, or possibly higher.
The average temperature for this time of year is around 18C.
A risk of heavy or thundery downpours is then expected on Friday and over the coming weekend but it will stay quite warm for the time of year.