Coleraine: Man left with fractured skull after assault
A man in his 30s has suffered a fractured skull after being attacked by three people in Coleraine, County Londonderry.
It was reported three men approached the victim shortly after midnight on Sunday in Maple Drive.
One of the attackers struck the man who then lost consciousness.
The victim was taken to hospital after suffering two fractures to his skull, a broken nose and cuts requiring nine stitches.
Police are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them.