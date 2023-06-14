Chloe Mitchell vigils to be held in Ballymena and Belfast
- Published
Vigils will take place in Belfast and Ballymena on Wednesday evening in memory of Chloe Mitchell.
The 21-year-old went missing in Ballymena on 2 June, setting off a major search operation.
A 26-year-old man has since been charged with her murder following the discovery of suspected human remains.
Trudi Power, from local mental health charity Turning Point NI, said the whole town was "in mourning" following events of the last week.
The charity has organised a vigil on Wednesday, with the community invited to gather at 19:30 BST in King George's Park, Harryville.
Ms Power said the town had come together and rallied around following Ms Mitchell's disappearance.
"That sense of loss, it's not just in Harryville but it's throughout Ballymena and the surrounding areas," she said.
"Tonight's vigil is just to bring comfort to Chloe's family and friends through this difficult time, to show them that we are all here for them."
She added: "For us it is about reaching out to those who have been affected directly and indirectly, for them to know that we are there for anybody.
"I think we are all struggling with it, even us as a mental health charity are struggling, so I can only imagine what the community in Harryville are actually feeling at the minute."
A vigil in Belfast will also be held at City Hall at 17:30 BST, organised by the socialist feminist movement Rosa NI.
Spokesperson Ann Orr said the group, like many others, had been following the news of Ms Mitchell's disappearance with "an increasing sense of dread" and were left "devastated" by the most recent developments.
"She was 21 years old and had so much living to still do and it is incredibly heartbreaking what has happened," she said.
"We wanted to make sure that people have the opportunity to express their sorrow and their grief but also to stand together in solidarity today and say never again."
Police's social media warning
On Monday, police investigating the murder appealed for people to stop sharing and commenting on graphic videos and texts circulating on social media platforms.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the material contained inaccuracies and was "also causing significant distress to Chloe's family and friends".
Det Ch Insp Millar added: "I am also aware of commentary in the media speculating about the recovery of human remains at specific locations.
"We would ask people not to comment and share such matters as they are likely to be incorrect, inaccurate and very hurtful to Chloe's family."