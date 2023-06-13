Belfast: Lagan College welfare officer in court over sex charges
- Published
A school welfare officer has appeared at Laganside Courts accused of sexually abusing 12 girls.
Neil Beckett, 42, from Kilmore Village in Downpatrick is currently suspended from Lagan College in south belfast.
He faces 13 charges, namely 11 of abusing a position of trust to incite alleged victims to engage in sexual activity and two of sexual assault.
All of the alleged victims in this case are protected by anonymity.
The incidents are alleged to have occurred between October 2022 and February 2023.
As he stood in the dock, Mr Beckett said he understood the charges.
A police officer confirmed he could connect Mr Beckett to the charges.
A solicitor for Mr Beckett made a request for legal aid and told the court the accused was "not actively working".
He said he was on "suspended leave" and his employment is in jeopardy.
Legal aid was granted.
The court heard evidence is still being collated and the case was adjourned until 11 July.