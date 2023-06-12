Daisy Hill Hospital: Campaigners meet senior health officials
Campaigners aiming to prevent cuts to services at Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry have met senior Department of Health (DoH) officials.
They gathered at the department's Stormont headquarters as meetings were held over proposed changes to services.
On Thursday it was revealed proposed service changes could see a reduction in more than 100 beds at the hospital.
In May, the hospital's stroke service was withdrawn.
It was also revealed that a shortage of consultations meant delivering inpatient care in general medicine was at risk.
Members of the Daisy Hill Emergency Surgery SOS and the Daisy Hill Hospital Future Group campaign groups met the DoH's permanent secretary Peter May.
They put forward their case as to why acute services should maintained in Newry.
In a statement released after the meetings, Mr May acknowledged the recent departure of consultants had caused "deep concerns" in the local community.
"I assured both groups I met today that these concerns are shared by the department and the trust," he said.
"We are working collectively and exhaustively to urgently stabilise services.
"I believe a way forward can be found to safeguard services and, crucially, to continue to protect and support the hospital's Emergency Department."
Mr May said the department and Southern Health Trust would work to ensure a "sustainable future" for Daisy Hill Hospital.
He also urged some campaigners not direct personal abuse at the hospital's senior management.