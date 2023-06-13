Covid-19: Bereaved Northern Ireland families in London for inquiry
Families from Northern Ireland who lost relatives during the coronavirus pandemic have said they are determined to ensure they are not a footnote in the UK's public inquiry.
Representatives from five families are travelling to London on Tuesday to oversee the next stage of the Covid-19 Inquiry.
The relatives said it is important to have a presence at the hearing.
They want stress the magnitude of loss suffered during the pandemic.
Family members are not due to give evidence on Tuesday.
BBC News NI understands a video will be aired, which will feature some local voices from Northern Ireland.
Among them is Brenda Doherty, whose mother Ruth Burke had Covid-19, and was among the first deaths in Northern Ireland during the pandemic.
The NI Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice campaign said the video is powerful and will remind people why Northern Ireland needs its own inquiry.
The UK inquiry is due to hear oral evidence from families, several politicians and health professionals in July.
The first module of the inquiry continues to assess if the pandemic was properly planned for and whether the UK was adequately ready.
Keep people safe
The Northern Ireland campaign group is led by two bereaved daughters, Ms Doherty and Martina Ferguson, whose mother, Ursula Derry, contracted the virus in a care home and died in January 2021.
Ms Ferguson said the families are continuing to honour lost loved ones by ensuring everything is done to keep people safe in the future.
"Nobody wants to be in our position but as, sadly, so many of us in Northern Ireland find ourselves missing a loved one to Covid-19 we will come together to make sure our voices are heard loud and clear," she added.