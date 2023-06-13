Troubles: Family fear legacy bill amendments could rob them of answers
The family of a man murdered by loyalists in 1997 have said amendments to the Northern Ireland Troubles Legacy Bill could rob them of answers.
Sean Brown, 61, was abducted and shot by the Loyalist Volunteer Force (LVF) when he was locking the gates of a GAA club in Bellaghy, County Londonderry.
No-one has ever been convicted of his murder.
An inquest into his killing could be in jeopardy due to changes to the legacy bill, his family have said.
The UK government published a series of amendments to its controversial bill earlier in June, ahead of its likely passage at Westminster.
One amendment states that conflict-related inquests must be concluded by 1 May 2024.
Any inquest that has not reached a verdict or findings would be closed.
The inquest into Mr Brown's death opened in March and his family fear it may not finish before that cut-off date, meaning they would never see it reach a conclusion.
The family received an undisclosed financial settlement and an apology from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) in May 2022 over inadequacies in the original RUC investigation into Mr Brown's death.
Now Mr Brown's daughter, Siobhan, said they are worried recent delays to inquest proceedings could mean they would not get the answers they desperately want.
A hearing that was planned for 12 June did not go ahead as scheduled, the family told BBC Radio Foyle's North West Today.
"We were in absolute shock and horror about that clause [in the Troubles legacy bill] that if the hearing isn't finalised it will be closed down," she said.
"Then to get the news that our hearing on Monday wasn't going to go ahead was absolutely devastating.
"The delay was to do with evidence wasn't going to be available, the court were not in a position to hear the additional evidence.
"Our grave concern now is the further this is pushed back we could end up in a position that, come 1 May next year, the evidence will not be heard and the inquest that has been started will be closed down without a resolution."
Ms Brown said the family was unsure how long the delays would last and described the whole situation as "very unsettling".
Call to pause legislation
The government introduced a number of amendments to the legacy bill in response to widespread criticism.
The bill is opposed by all the main Northern Ireland political parties, as well as groups representing bereaved families and victims of the Troubles.
A key issue is that those who co-operate with a new information retrieval body can be granted immunity from prosecution.
The government has said the amendments will "address a number of key concerns".
Ms Brown called on the government to pause the legacy legislation and said further consultation with victims' families was needed.
"This does have such a big impact on so many families and I think that is something that needs seriously considered," she said.
BBC Radio Foyle has approached the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) and Department of Justice for comment.
The NIO previously said ongoing police investigations, inquests, the publication of reports and consideration of prosecution decisions would continue until May next year, to allow time for the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) to become fully operational.