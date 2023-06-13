Hot weather warning as Northern Ireland fishing rivers struggle in heat
- Published
Fish populations in some of Northern Ireland's premier fishing rivers are struggling in the extreme heat, angling clubs have warned.
It has been more than three weeks since many parts of Northern Ireland had any measurable rainfall.
That has meant lower water levels and less oxygen in the rivers, the Loughs Agency said.
Clubs on the Derg and Burndennett rivers in County Tyrone are urging anglers to fish with caution.
The rivers, popular with salmon and trout anglers, are part of the Foyle catchment, an EU protected site.
Water levels on the Burndennett are "at an all-time low", Damien Devine of Dennett Angling Association said.
The early summer heat is putting the fish population under pressure much earlier in the year than is normal.
"July is normally our danger month but we are seeing already what we normally see then. The water temperature has not quite reached July levels but it is not far off," he explained.
Some of the river's sources high in the Sperrin Mountains had completely dried up, he added, and warned that a deluge of rain from any thunderstorms could be devastating for the river.
"We need the rain to come gradually. Any sudden downpour could wreck the river, it'll pick up slurry from the fields, nutrients, sediment, all that will run into the river," he said.
On the Derg, they have tried to learn the lessons of last year, when late summer heat affected the river.
"We have suspended the sale of day tickets and asked our members to hold off fishing at the moment," Gary Irvine of Derg Anglers told BBC News NI.
"Last year we didn't realise how long the weather would go on for and didn't act as soon.
"The river definitely needs some rain," he added.
'Added pressure'
The Loughs Agency said the extreme heat means low river flows, higher than usual water temperatures and a decrease in oxygen levels in the river systems.
"Many of our fish species will find survival difficult in these warm conditions without the added pressure of angling stress," the agency's Dr Sarah McLean said.
The extreme heat is set to continue with temperatures forecast to nudge close to 30C at times in the days ahead.
Thunderstorms for parts of Northern Ireland are also forecast.
NI Water said the extreme heat has seen demand for water increase by about 15% since 25 May.
"The amount of water in our impounding reservoirs is kept under continuous review and we are content with our current level of storage," a NI Water spokeswoman said.