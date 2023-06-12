Cost of living: No price rise for NI Click Energy customers
There will be no change in electricity prices for Click Energy customers next month despite government support coming to an end.
It is the smallest of the five Northern Irish electricity suppliers with about 24,000 customers.
The company said it has decided to "absorb this cost by decreasing its underlying tariff rates".
The Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) started in Britain in October and one month later in Northern Ireland.
That meant there was backdated support, which has now come to an end.
The EPG support of approximately £454 per year in discount for the average household will no longer be offered from 1 July 2023.
Click Energy's managing director Andy Porter said: "Whilst the EPG scheme has served as a great support mechanism for customers in Northern Ireland, the reality is that further households will plunge into fuel poverty now that the level of support is reducing to nil later this month."
Energy bills for some consumers across Northern Ireland will rise despite major suppliers announcing cuts.
But customers will not see drops in their bills as the decreases are offset by the end of the Energy Price Guarantee (EPG).
This means bills for Power NI customers will rise by 5.1% and for SSE Airtricity consumers by 10.6% from July.