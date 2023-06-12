Chloe Mitchell: Man, 26, charged with 21-year-old's murder
A man has been charged with the murder of Chloe Mitchell, 21, who went missing in Ballymena earlier this month.
A 26-year-old man has been charged with murder while a 34-year-old man has been charged with assisting offenders.
Both men are due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Chloe Mitchell was last seen in the County Antrim town on the night of 2 June and the early hours of 3 June.. A huge search operation was launched in an attempt to find her.
On Sunday, suspected human remains were found. These have not been formally identified.
At that stage, a murder investigation was launched.
