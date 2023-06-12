NI weather: Heatwave to hit Northern Ireland this week
A heatwave is set to hit Northern Ireland as temperatures nudge close to 30C at times.
Thermometers could climb to the high 20s towards the east on Monday in parts of counties Down, Antrim, and Armagh.
Those are temperatures up to 10C above average for the time of the year.
That would make it as warm as some holiday hotspots like Benidorm and Gran Canaria in Spain, and Albufeira in Portugal.
The Met Office defines a heatwave in Northern Ireland as three consecutive days above 25C.
That heat could spark off thunderstorms on Monday, especially across western counties where a warning has been issued.
The yellow alert for counties Fermanagh, Tyrone, and Londonderry lasts from noon until 21:00 BST.
Although many places will avoid them, the Met Office says 20-30mm of rain could fall in an hour where the showers hit.
A few spots could see between 40-50mm with lightning and hail.
The rest of the week will stay very warm with the chance of some heavy and thundery showers, especially the first half of the week.
Temperatures will stay in and around the mid twenties right through until next weekend, at least.
On Saturday the hottest day of the year so far was recorded as temperatures hit 25.3C in Armagh.