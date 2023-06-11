Chloe Mitchell: Fourth day of searches for missing woman
Searches are to continue for a fourth day into the disappearance of a 21-year-old County Antrim woman.
Chloe Mitchell, who is described as a "high-risk missing person", was last seen in Ballymena between the night of 2 June and the early hours of 3 June.
Two men have been arrested over her disappearance. A 34-year-old man was arrested on Saturday morning.
Police have been granted a further 36 hours to question a man, 26, arrested in Lurgan in County Armagh on Thursday.
On Saturday, police said they were increasingly concerned for the young woman's safety and renewed their appeal for information.
Anyone who thinks they have footage or information can use the police's major incident public portal - a 24-hour online reporting platform.
"It is completely out of character for her to not be in contact with her family, who are being supported by specialist officers during this worrying time," Supt Gillian Kearney said on Saturday.
"I am appealing to anyone who was travelling through the James Street area in Ballymena from 22:00 on Friday, 2nd June and 17:40 on Thursday, 8th June to think if they saw Chloe or anything unusual.
"I would also appeal for anyone with dash-cam footage during this period to bring it to police."
On Friday, Chloe's brother, Phillip Mitchell, said he was broken by her disappearance and appealed for information.
Both police and the Community Rescue Service (CRS) have been conducting searches in and around Ballymena since Thursday night.
There have been detailed searches in the Harryville area, the River Braid, surrounding parklands and the Ecos centre.
On Saturday, undergrowth, river banks and bins were being checked in and around the County Antrim town.
Searches were expected to carry on throughout Saturday night into Sunday.
Police have been conducting door-to-door inquiries close to a flat in James Street.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said Ms Mitchell was seen on CCTV walking in the direction of James Street last weekend.
"I am appealing directly to Chloe to make contact with the police, family or friends so that we know you are safe and well," Supt Kearney said.
'We're determined to find Chloe'
Ms Mitchell was last seen wearing a green and black The North Face-style jacket, a white T-shirt, leggings and Nike trainers.
Darren Harper from the CRS said a substantial number of its volunteers were involved in the search.
"Because of the weather conditions, because it's 18C, 19C, 20C here at the minute, we need to bring them in, rotate them, give them a break, get the water on board," he said.
"Whenever they're out on the ground there, they're not sticking to the roads and paths, they're going through shrubbery - dense, dense growth.
"The guys are doing a fantastic job out on the ground and they are making sure that everything is thoroughly searched. We're determined to find Chloe."
He thanked people in the area for the support they had given his team of volunteers.
"The community has been absolutely fantastic in supporting us, dropping off cases of water, food, buns and biscuits," he said.
"So I have to give it to the community in the Harryville and wider Ballymena area, they've been absolutely fantastic."