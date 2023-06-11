Northern Ireland weather: Hottest day of the year recorded
The hottest day of the year so far has been recorded in Northern Ireland.
Armagh Observatory recorded 25.3C on Saturday, according to the Met Office - the highest temperature yet in 2023.
The very warm weather is set to continue well into the new week and even higher temperatures are forecast.
Parts of the west could reach 26C or 27C by Tuesday or Wednesday and night-time temperatures will also be well above average, at times feeling very humid and muggy.
On Monday there is a higher risk of showers and possible thunderstorms.
The Met Office has issued a yellow level warning for thunder in western counties of Northern Ireland. This comes into effect at midday on Monday.
The rest of the week may see a few very localised showers but for most it will continue dry and quite sunny with high UV levels and high pollen levels expected.
Any thundery downpours that do occur on Monday will be very localised and so overall not a great relief to the parched ground.