Derry City: Young people with special school get VIP treatment
- Published
"It was a brilliant night," beamed schoolboy Logan Doherty after he was a special guest at Derry City's game against Bohemians on Friday.
He was joined by fellow pupil Zara Hamill, five, from Ardnashee Special School and College.
The pupils were given the VIP treatment by the club as they took part in a project called Different Together.
It aims to make places throughout the city and district more accessible and inclusive.
The pupils were guests of honour as Derry City took on the Dublin side in a League of Ireland game at the Ryan McBride Brandywell stadium.
Derry City captain Cameron McJannet wore ear defenders alongside the children and said he was delighted to do so as he gave his full support to the project.
"We've great fans who come here to support us and a big difference for me coming over from England is the huge number of young boys and girls who attend our games," he said.
"It really is massive. We appreciate that and it's great to see at our home games. This project is very important as it's all about inclusion."
Logan Doherty said he was so excited to be a guest of honour and revealed that his grandad was a huge Derry City fan.
"My favourite player is Ben Doherty," he said.
He got to rub shoulders with the Derry City players in the tunnel before walking out with McJannet and sampling the atmosphere of a packed stadium.
"It was magic," he added.
Five year old Zara Hamill enjoyed her time too as she gave the night a big thumbs up.
It is now expected that other children will take part in the project over the coming months.