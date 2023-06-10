Chloe Mitchell: Searches due to resume in Ballymena
Searches are due to resume on Saturday for a 21-year-old woman who has been missing for a week.
Chloe Mitchell, who is described as a "high-risk missing person", was last seen in Ballymena last Friday night into the early hours of Saturday.
Her brother Phillip Mitchell said he is "broken" by his sister's disappearance and appealed for information.
Police have said they are "increasingly concerned" for her safety.
A 26-year-old man who was arrested in Lurgan in County Armagh earlier this week is still being questioned.
Both police and the Community Rescue Service have been conducting searches in and around Ballymena since Thursday night.
They have been searching areas near James Street, the River Braid and the ECOS centre.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said Ms Mitchell was seen on CCTV walking in the direction of James Street last weekend.
"It's out of character for her not to have contacted her family or friends," PSNI Supt Gillian Kearney said on Friday afternoon.
"Her family are being supported by specialist officers but it's a very worrying time.
"I hope she is safe and well and that's why we are appealing for information and for the public to look at her photo and contact us if they have seen her."
Chloe was last seen wearing a green and black The North Face-style jacket, a white t-shirt, leggings and Nike trainers.
Darren Harper from Community Rescue Service said it was a "pretty significant operation" on the river and its banks.
"We do have the water technical team in the water and [on] the river banks and we also have ground teams searching other areas," he said on Friday.
He said difficult terrain, with dense shrubbery, brambles and steep river banks made the search difficult.