Belfast: Woman dragged by hair during car hijacking
- Published
A woman has been dragged by her hair during a car hijacking in the Markets area of Belfast on Friday afternoon, police have said.
A female passenger and young child were also caught up in the incident, which police described as "terrifying".
The woman was flagged down on Stewart Street by a man indicating there was an issue with her car, a cream-coloured Renault Captur.
When she pulled over she was dragged from the vehicle.
The female passenger and child were told to get out of the car before the man drove off in the direction of the Ormeau Road.
He is being described as about 5ft 6in tall (1.67m), of stocky build, wearing a dark coloured hooded top with the hood up, black trousers and white trainers.
Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have information to come forward.