Causeway Coast and Glens: Unions protest over CCTV in offices
- Published
Dozens of trade union members are protesting outside Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council offices against the installation of CCTV cameras.
Nipsa, GMB and Unite say cameras have been installed in a number of offices and that staff are concerned no consultation was carried out.
Lorraine Hartin from Nipsa says the union has been told the cameras are now in recording mode.
BBC News NI has asked the council for a statement.
"We had been given assurances that these cameras wouldn't be recording but we are told now they have been since they were put up," said Lorraine Hartin.
"This is infringing on workers' privacy as the cameras are in areas you wouldn't usually expect them."
She said staff were appalled and morale was low because of this.
"Who is controlling this data? Who has access to it? Serious questions need answered here. This also comes at a big cost," Ms Hartin said.
"We believe all sorts of codes of practice and rules are being broken here."