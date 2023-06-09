Newtownards: Three men in court over Weavers Grange incident
Three men have been remanded in custody on charges linked to the ongoing loyalist feud in Newtownards.
All three are accused of affray and unlawful assembly in Weavers Grange on the 6 April, during a gathering of up to 60 people.
The defendants are Barry Dawn, 51, of Hampden Grove, Harry Murray, 24, of Sunderland Park and Stewart Anderson, 46, of Spelga Place, in Newtownards.
They appeared before Newtownards Magistrates' Court on Friday.
A police witness told the court that the feud between rival factions of the Ulster Defence Association (UDA) had resulted in pipe-bomb attacks, petrol bombings and arsons.
The police opposed bail and the judge remanded all three men - who appeared by video link - in custody until the 5 July, saying it was clear the feud was ongoing and there was a possibility of intimidation of witnesses and further offences.