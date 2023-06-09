Derry: Falling tree damages several cars in Crawford Square
- Published
Several cars have been damaged by a falling tree in a residential area of Londonderry.
No-one was injured in the incident which happened in Crawford Square in the early hours of Friday.
A team of tree surgeons were called to clear the scene.
Resident Cheryl Campbell said she looked out the window of her home on Friday morning "and there was my car underneath a tree".
"No-one is going to pay for it [the damage] because it is an act of God. We don't know what to do," she told BBC Radio Foyle.
She said a neighbour had previously voiced concerns that "something bad was going to happen".
"Someone could have been walking by there and got hit by that tree and not just the car damaged," she said.