PSNI assaults: One officer assaulted every day in north west
- Published
At least police one officer was assaulted every day in the first four months of this year in the north west, a senior officer has said.
Eight officers were assaulted in four separate incidents in Derry on Wednesday evening.
Ch Insp Yvonne McManus said so many assaults in one evening was "exceptional for our district".
But she said officers are increasingly being subjected to attacks.
"In relation to where we are as a district, and I know Derry City and Strabane is no exception, between January and April we have had 34.5 assaults per month - that is more than one officer assaulted per day," she told BBC Radio Foyle's The North West Today programme.
"Increasingly our officers are subject to attacks and we are here to help deal with extremely complex issues - issues around vulnerability - and regrettably we are forced to try and resolve these and at time officers are exposed to serious risk themselves".
Ch Insp McManus said the eight officers injured on Wednesday had all been able to remain on duty.
Three people have been charged to court and another reported to the Public Prosecution Service in relation to the incidents on Wednesday, she added.
Ch Insp McManus urged the public not to take officers for granted.
"At times they are dealing with very dangerous circumstances and they put themselves in harm's way to protect others and keep the community safe," she said.
Earlier this year the PSNI said assaults resulting in injuries to officers are at a five-year high.
At that time the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, which represents officers, said greater deterrents - including tougher sentencing by the court and the use of Tasers - are needed to prevent assaults on officers.