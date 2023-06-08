Chloe Mitchell: Man arrested during search for missing woman
- Published
Police searching for a missing 21-year-old woman have arrested a man in Lurgan, County Armagh.
Chloe Mitchell was last seen in Ballymena town centre late on Friday night, into the early hours of Saturday 3 June.
Ch Insp Arnie O'Neill said the Police Service of Northern Ireland were "becoming increasingly concerned" as to her whereabouts.
Ms Mitchell was seen on CCTV walking in the direction of James Street.
"Chloe was wearing a green and black The North Face-style jacket, a white t-shirt, leggings and Nike trainers," Mr O'Neill said.
"A 26-year-old man has been arrested in Lurgan this afternoon and is currently helping police with enquiries."
The PSNI appealed for anyone with information about Ms Mitchell's location to contact them by phoning 101.