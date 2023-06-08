PSNI officers punched and spat on in Londonderry
Eight Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers in Londonderry have been assaulted as they responded to and dealt with calls for service in the city.
It happened on Wednesday evening.
The assaults included an officer being punched while others were spat on.
Police said a number of people have been arrested in relation to these incidents on suspicion of offences including assault on police, disorderly behaviour and criminal damage.
"Our officers are here to help, and respond to calls every day to assist people," said PSNI Insp Campbell.
"Assaults on our officers are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being part of the job."