Londonderry unionism left with nothing amid decades of decline
- Published
Where there are winners there will always be losers. Politics is no different.
But could Sinn Féin's victory in Northern Ireland's recent council elections turn out to be a community relations disaster, especially in Northern Ireland's second city of Londonderry?
There, for the first time in almost half a century, there will not be a unionist mayor in the four-year council term.
It is widely accepted that Derry is where the Troubles began, when a banned civil rights march was attacked by the Royal Ulster Constabulary - a police force made up largely of Protestants in a city with a clear Catholic majority - at Duke Street on 5 October 1968.
The images of the police cracking the protesters' skulls were beamed around the world, making Derry headline news.
It is a city where the Catholic community has always been in the majority but where the Protestant/unionist minority ruled the roost for decades.
They did so through a system called gerrymandering, the deliberate manipulation of electoral boundaries designed to ensure that a particular group - in this case the unionist minority - retained political power.
At one stage, from the late 1800s, Catholics were even forbidden from living within the walls of the historic city and instead settled in what became known as the Bogside, where large families were crammed into small, dilapidated houses and the living conditions were primitive.
It was there on 30 January 1972 that civil rights marchers were attacked again with deadly consequences.
Thirteen unarmed civil rights marchers were shot dead by members of the Army's Parachute Regiment on what became one of the darkest days for this city - Bloody Sunday.
But when local government was reformed two years later the council in a city that was divided along sectarian lines became a model for power-sharing, with nationalists and unionists rotating the position of mayor at a time when other councils stubbornly refused to do so.
That had been the case for decades, through the darkest days and years of the Troubles.
In the election for Derry City and Strabane District Council last month, Sinn Féin was the big winner with 18 seats out of the total of 40.
That meant that, under a system known as D'Hondt - used for carving up council positions - the party was entitled to nominate a mayor in three of the four years of the council term, with the SDLP as the next-largest party taking the remaining year.
It was within Sinn Féin's gift to step aside in one of the years and allow a unionist to become the first citizen.
But the party decided against that, meaning that in this and the following three years Northern Ireland's second city - arguably where it all began - will have a mayor only from the republican/nationalist side of this divided house.
Not only will Derry not have a unionist mayor over the next four years but once again it doesn't have a single unionist councillor on the city's West Bank.
In fact it did not even have a unionist candidate on the side of the river where the Guildhall - once a symbol of the unionist hegemony - stands proudly beside the historic walls, where the Siege of Derry involving the forces of the Catholic King James and the Protestant King William happened just over four centuries ago.
And where the Protestant/unionist/loyalist community in the Fountain estate - where a mural says "Londonderry West Bank - loyalists still under siege" - didn't come out to vote in any numbers worth talking about.
So these days in the Guildhall it is republicans who call the shots. It is Sinn Féin which now rules the roost.
And there is little sign that that is going to change any time soon.
In the Irish language Sinn Féin means "ourselves alone".
But despite the protestations of the party president Mary Lou McDonald that it is committed to power sharing it has refused to do so in this case.
Is this 21st Century republicanism adopting the old unionist refrain of "what we have, we hold"?