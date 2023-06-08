Ballyhalbert: Holiday home frozen in investigation into South East Antrim UDA
- Published
A holiday home in Ballyhalbert in County Down, suspected to have been bought with the proceeds of crime, has been frozen by the National Crime Agency (NCA).
The purchaser's family members are believed to be senior members of South East Antrim UDA, the agency said.
They will be unable to sell the holiday home or transfer ownership while the investigation takes place.
The NCA got a court order on Monday to freeze the static holiday home.
The holiday home will be recovered if the court decides it has more likely than not been paid for with the proceeds of crime.
Det Ch Supt Andy Hill described the asset freezing as an "excellent result" that can hugely disrupt the activity of a paramilitary group.
"This Property Freezing Order, which is linked to the South East Antrim UDA, demonstrates our ongoing effort to rid communities of the harm these groups cause and of their coercive control," he added.
Rob Burgess, the NCA's head of asset denial, said: "The investigation into the source of funds used to purchase this holiday home is part of our ongoing work to tackle and disrupt paramilitary crime groups.
"Our specialist team of financial investigators, working closely with partners in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, will continue to use civil recovery powers to target anyone engaged in organised crime."