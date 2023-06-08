Cost of MOTs and driving tests in NI could increase
- Published
The price of vehicle and driving tests in Northern Ireland could increase to cover a rising cost in providing the services, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has said.
It has started an eight-week consultation on the move.
Under the proposals, a vehicle test, or MOT, could rise from £30.50 to £38 and a practical driving test for cars could increase from £45.50 to £65.
DfI said the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) faced a shortfall in its income.
It added that most vehicle tests had not risen in price since 2005, while most practical driving test prices had not changed since 2009.
"The proposed new fees would help the DVA to cover the costs of providing services and contribute towards future investment to improve services, including a new test centre at Hydebank in Belfast, which is due to open later in 2023," DfI said in a statement.
The changes would also see the price of motorcycle tests rising to £34 and taxis to £147.
The practical test for motorcycles would increase to £80 and for lorry and bus driving ability tests to £87.
There has been a backlog in MOTs since testing was suspended several times in 2020.
A new online booking system was set up in September 2021 to deal with the backlog, but it faced technical problems, creating further delays.