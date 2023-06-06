Matthew Anderson: Second man dies almost a week after crash
A second man has died after a car crash that happened in Crumlin, County Antrim, last week.
Matthew Anderson, who was 28 years old and from Lisburn, was critically injured in the two-car collision on the Moira Road on 31 May.
On Tuesday, police said he was taken to hospital for treatment but had since died.
Robert Laverty, who was 74 and from Belfast, died at the scene.
The collision involved a Ford Fiesta and a Renault Scenic and was reported to police at about 07:15 BST last Wednesday.
Officers said their investigating is continuing and they appealed for witnesses and dash-cam footage taken in the area around of the time of the crash.