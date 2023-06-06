Irish and Ulster-Scots appointments move closer
- Published
The way has been cleared to allow the appointment of language commissioners for Irish and Ulster-Scots.
New language laws came into effect last December with the passing of the Identity and language (Northern Ireland) Act 2022.
However, no practical changes have flowed since.
But now implementation has moved a step closer with an announcement from the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) Minister Steve Baker.
He said the regulations had been made which will allow the establishment of the Office of Identity and Cultural Expression, an Irish Language commissioner and a commissioner for the Ulster-Scots and Ulster British Tradition.
In a written statement, Mr Baker said: "In the government's view, the act provides a framework for all of Northern Ireland's identities, languages and cultures to be accommodated, protected and respected.
"This includes those who define themselves as 'other' and those who form Northern Ireland's ethnic and newcomer communities, consistent with the vision set out in New Decade, New Approach.
"For these reasons, the government remains committed to seeing the implementation of these New Decade, New Approach undertakings and will continue to work closely with Northern Ireland departments on these matters.
"The government will also continue to keep Parliament updated in line with the assurances that we have made."
The move has been welcomed by the Irish language rights group, Conradh na Gaeilge, which urged the British government to act quickly.
The group's advocacy manager, Concur Ó Muadaigh, said: "Whilst the new Irish Language legislation has been on the statute books for over six months, many within our community have been waiting and advocating for language rights here for decades.
"Now we enter into the first phase of implementation and urge the Executive Office and the NIO to move with haste to announce the appointment process for an Irish language commissioner.
"Without local political approval, and given the commencement of new powers, we expect the secretary of state to immediately ratify the successful applicant emerging from the process.
"Taking all of that into account, we should have our very first Irish language commissioner in post within a few months, which will be another historic staging post for our community on this long running journey towards language rights.
"With the new commissioner in post, the work to designate language standards to all of our public authorities will begin."
He added: "We also eagerly await the commencement of other more stand alone elements of the new act, namely the repeal of the 1737 Justice Ireland Act which continues to ban Irish from our courts."