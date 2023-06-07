Belfast primary school hosts careers day for children
"What do you want to be when you grow up?"
It's a question we've all been asked as children.
Most young people don't get careers advice until their teens but a Belfast primary school has held a careers day for the entire school.
Pupils aged between five and 11 from Glenwood Primary School on the Shankill Road received advice from doctors, artists, authors, midwives, engineers and many other professionals.
The event was designed to inform the pupils how to get the job they want but many of them already have an idea of their plans.
Jonathan is six but will be seven in eight days.
He said: "I'd like to be a fireman to save people. I've been doing the hose and that's my favourite bit."
Mia is also six and will be seven next month.
"I want to be an artist," she said. "I want to be a really good artist because I just feel like it brings out my creativity.
"I enjoy blending the colours and making cool patterns."
Imadiyah is 11 and has her sights set on stardom.
"I really hope I get to be a really famous actor when I grow up. I love singing and dancing too - I like to make other people happy."
Drew is also 11 but has already decided he'd like to join the Navy.
"I just want to protect my country and everyone in it," he said.
"I think it would be a very interesting job. I think if you decide young and set your mind to it then you've a more likely chance to get to where you want to be."
'It's a big world'
There was also a crop of potential future reporters asking for advice.
"I think I'd be really good at it because I like writing and I've got a really creative mind," said Kain.
When asked if he'd make a good journalist, Dylan said: "I don't know, probably. I'm just a wee bit nosey."
Wesley Wright is the principal at Glenwood and said he felt it was important that children learn about the jobs market as early as possible.
"There are so many careers out there," he said.
"We've had everything from doctors to face painters and the kids now know that everything we're doing in school is relevant to those careers.
"The earlier they get that into their heads the better for them and the more they'll realise there's something for everybody.
"Many of the children might have a narrow view of the opportunities out there because they maybe don't see a lot of jobs in the area the live in but it's a big world and there are lots of opportunities."
Karen Stevenson from Equipping for Life has been helping deliver careers days to primary schools in the Shankill area and is hoping to extend the programme.
She said: "The point of today is really to inspire the next generation and to make their learning meaningful by having an opportunity to meet inspirational folk from the community working in a wide range of careers."
Important connections
Ceramic artist Nichola Dalton said she enjoyed speaking to the children about her profession.
"I think it's important for children to make the connections between learning in school and a career," she said.
"Those connections are so important that they're made early on in their school careers so they actually realise the importance of learning and listening in school and then using those skills in their future career."
Author Tony Macaulay grew up in the Shankill area.
"I remember when I was their age I couldn't really think of anyone from the Shankill who was an author so I thought this was a lovely opportunity for me to come and inspire some of them," he said.
"I think it's really important to show children what's possible, and that anything is possible, and that they can aspire to anything."