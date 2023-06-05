Newtownards: Five charged over incident linked to drugs feud

Weavers GrangeGoogle
The incident involved a large group who gathered at a house in Weaver's Grange, Newtownards

Five men arrested over an incident linked to an ongoing feud between rival drug gangs in north Down have been charged with unlawful assembly and affray.

The incident involved a large group of men gathering at a house in Weaver's Grange, Newtownards, on 6 April.

It was reported that threats were made to a man inside the house.

The men - aged 35, 40, 43, 48 and 56 - are due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

