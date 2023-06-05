Jolene Bunting fined £750 over drag queen YouTube post
A former Belfast councillor, who compared a drag queen to a wolf in make-up, has been fined £750 for breaking a court injunction.
Jolene Bunting had previously been barred from harassing actor Matthew Cavan, known as Cherrie Ontop.
The fine followed her admission that she violated an order to take down a social media video immediately.
Judge Claire Harmer said the failure to remove the YouTube post on time had caused the actor significant stress.
In court in Belfast on Monday, the judge ruled: "This was not an unintentional breach or mistake, it was a deliberate breach of a court order."
Ms Bunting has already been barred from any further harassment of the performer for the next five years.
In July last year, Ms Bunting, a former independent unionist councillor, was involved in protests outside the Mac theatre in Belfast.
Mr Cavan, in his role as Cherrie Ontop, was taking part in a children's story-time event there.
A group calling themselves Parents Against Grooming held banners which read "hands off our children".
A video featuring an image of a wolf and a photograph of Mr Cavan later appeared on YouTube.
In the case, heard at Belfast County Court, Mr Cavan said it was a twisted portrayal of his work which left him horrified at being likened to the creature in make-up from the children's fairy tale Little Red Riding Hood.
Mr Cavan said he had received threats from so-called paedophile hunters because of the video on YouTube.
Security cameras
As part of his evidence, he said a group in east Belfast sent a message warning that they knew where he lived and were watching him while others told him to take his own life.
The video clip had been viewed 22,000 times and Mr Cavan said the surrounding attention led to him losing three well-paid gigs.
He was also put on anti-anxiety medication and had to install security cameras and lights at his home.
Ms Bunting, who sat as an independent unionist during her time on Belfast City Council, denied specifically targeting Mr Cavan and claimed she was only concerned about safeguarding children.
The court heard that she attended the protest after being "horrified" at press reports of alleged grooming within drag queen Storytime events in England and the US.
She said she was concerned about the vetting processes and that her issue was with the venue, not the performer.
However the judge in that case ruled that her actions amounted to harassment.
"It's clear that the post was targeted at the plaintiff," said the judge.
"I have no doubt that being linked to grooming children or paedophilia would cause alarm or distress."
Contempt of court
In August, Mr Cavan obtained an interim injunction which required Ms Bunting to take down the social media postings without delay.
Contempt of court proceedings were brought against Ms Bunting for failing to comply with the order until the day of the hearing.
Although she initially received a four-month conditional discharge, the Court of Appeal remitted the case for resentencing.
Lawyers for Mr Cavan argued that the violation was so serious that a term of imprisonment should be imposed.
Issuing a fresh determination, Judge Harmer acknowledged the impact on the performer's mental health and employment prospects.
But the judge added: "The defendant, albeit on the morning of the hearing, did remove all content from social media.
"She did admit the breach and, despite a further posting, there was some appreciation of the seriousness of the breach."
Imposing £750 in fines, Judge Harmer granted Ms Bunting 26 weeks to pay the full amount.