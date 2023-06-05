Sean Fox murder: Man arrested over west Belfast shooting
- Published
A man has been arrested over the murder of Sean Fox in west Belfast last year.
Mr Fox was shot in front of more than 100 people inside the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on the Suffolk Road on 2 October.
The 67-year-old was arrested on Monday morning under the Terrorism Act, and has been taken to Musgrave Police Station in Belfast.
A reward of £20,000 has been offered for information that leads to the conviction of Mr Fox's killers.