Derry: Police urge vigilance after latest suspicious device report

Police

Police in Londonderry received reports of a possible suspicious device in the Creggan area on Saturday evening.

They did not find a device or anything untoward.

Derry City and Strabane Chief Inspector Luke Moyne said: "As we continue with our enquiries this morning, we're urging the public to be vigilant."

It comes a day after a police officer was injured attending a security alert in the Ballymagroarty area of the city.

As officers arrived to examine a reported object, youths threw petrol bombs, paint cans and masonry at them.

Police are appealing for any information relating to both incidents as they continue their investigations.

More on this story