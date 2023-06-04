Derry: Police urge vigilance after latest suspicious device report
Police in Londonderry received reports of a possible suspicious device in the Creggan area on Saturday evening.
They did not find a device or anything untoward.
Derry City and Strabane Chief Inspector Luke Moyne said: "As we continue with our enquiries this morning, we're urging the public to be vigilant."
It comes a day after a police officer was injured attending a security alert in the Ballymagroarty area of the city.
As officers arrived to examine a reported object, youths threw petrol bombs, paint cans and masonry at them.
Police are appealing for any information relating to both incidents as they continue their investigations.