Warm weather in Northern Ireland set to continue into next week
The warm start to summer 2023 will continue this week, with dry weather, sunshine and heat continuing across Northern Ireland.
It follows a week of above-normal warm conditions that saw temperatures soar to 25C (77F) across western counties.
The average temperature for June is about 17C, according to the Met Office.
The high-pressure system responsible will continue to dominate across Ireland and the UK over the next five days or more.
Temperatures will continue to reach the low to mid-twenties quite widely in inland areas and towards the west.
Onshore light winds will persist around the coast, keeping beaches cooler throughout the week, with temperatures closer to average between 17 and 19C.
Farmers and gardeners hoping for some wet weather face at least another week without any meaningful rainfall.
Although the dry weather will persist for most, there is a very small chance of one or two showers breaking out.
Early forecast data suggests a weak area of low pressure may try to move in from the south-west of Ireland and Britain towards next weekend.
This could result in a few showers next weekend but even then the heat looks set to continue.
Advice for swimmers
Meanwhile, the Public Health Agency (PHA) has also issued advice for people to stay safe in the sun, including optimal times for applying sunscreen.
Those looking for a quick dip to cool off have been urged to take precautions when swimming by water safety groups.
The Coast Guard, Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RLNI) and Water Safety Ireland said despite the warm weather, water temperatures remain cold.
Swimmers should check forecasts in advance to avoid changing conditions, stay in groups, swim in areas were there are lifeguards, and acclimatise slowly to the water.
A list of beaches that are monitored by RNLI lifeguards can be found on its website.