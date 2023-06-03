Downpatrick: Bradley Gilman dies five days after crash
A 25-year-old man has died five days after a road crash in Downpatrick, County Down.
Bradley Gilman, from the Ardglass area, was badly injured after the single-vehicle crash in the early hours of Monday morning.
Police said the crash happened on the Ballyhornan Road shortly before 03:50 BST.
Mr Gilman died in hospital after being taken there for treatment to his injuries.
The police said their investigation is continuing, and appealed for anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and has dash-cam footage to contact them.