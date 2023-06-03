Bird flu: Belfast nature reserve closed after suspected outbreak
- Published
A Belfast nature reserve has been closed to the public after a number of gulls were found dead in a suspected outbreak of bird flu.
Belfast's Window on Wildlife, in the centre of the Belfast Harbour, will be closed until further notice.
The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) said a number of black-headed gulls died in the apparent outbreak.
It said testing was under way to determine the exact cause of death.
It comes one day after measures introduced to protect the poultry sector in Northern Ireland from bird flu were lifted, following what has been described as the worst outbreak of the disease across the UK and Ireland.
The risk to humans from bird flu is very low and very few cases of bird flu transmission to people have been recorded in the UK.
The RSPB spokesperson said they were "monitoring the situation very carefully and taking all the appropriate actions by following current scientific advice".
"RSPB staff and volunteers across our entire reserves network and at Belfast's Window on Wildlife have been following strict protocols and will continue to be vigilant for dead or sick birds, reporting these to DAERA (the Department of Agriculture, the Environment and Rural Affairs) as required."
They added that the public should not handle dead or sick birds.
The Belfast Window on Wildlife nature reserve sits on Belfast Lough, with birdwatchers able to spot birds such as terns, lapwings and godwits.