FonaCab: Brian Stalford charged over 'suspected gun' video
- Published
A 48-year-old Belfast man charged in connection with a video circulating online showing a man with a suspected firearm has been denied bail.
Brian Alexander Stalford of Park Avenue in the city is charged with possession of a pistol-type weapon with intent to cause fear of violence, threats to kill and common assault.
He was also charged with possession of cocaine.
An officer told the court he could connect the defendant to the charges.
The officer outlined the contents of the conversation contained in the online video and told Belfast Magistrates' Court there had been a number of malicious threats made in the car and the muzzle of a gun had been used.
The passenger had been instructed to work off a drugs-related debt, the officer said.
Firearm 'a toy'
The detective told the court he investigated the activities of the east Belfast UVF and he believed the defendant was an "enforcer of a drugs-related matter".
He added that there was nothing to say the defendant was a member of the east Belfast UVF.
The two passengers in the car had been unwilling to cooperate with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), the officer said.
A defence solicitor told the court there had been no complaints made to the police by the two passengers.
In a series of questions to the detective, the solicitor asked if in the defendant's account of what had happened, the defendant had stated that the firearm was a toy.
The officer replied yes.
'TikTok foolery'
The solicitor told the court that his client had said everyone in the video had consented to what had happened and that the video, which had been recorded in March, had been watched by all three in the weeks following.
He said social media had been littered with these types of videos.
The PSNI detective rejected those claims and said that what they saw was "two frightened passengers".
In opposing bail, the officer told the court: "We say this is not TikTok foolery. We say this is an enforcer of a drugs debt."
The judge denied bail, citing a risk of interference with the case and the defendant was a risk to committing further offences.
Mr Stalford was remanded into custody and will appear again on 30 June.