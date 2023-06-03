Coleraine schoolchildren and dementia group meet at 'fun' event
"Even if you have dementia, you can still have fun like everyone else."
Eleven-year-old Harry's primary school class met people living with dementia at an event organised to try to break the stigma associated with the condition.
The pupils were visiting from The Irish Society's Primary School in Coleraine, County Londonderry.
The children and members of the dementia support group danced together and took part in arts and crafts on Friday.
"It was quite fun and, also, I've never really done it before because I don't have anyone that has dementia," said Harry.
Eleven-year-old Evie said: "I really liked doing Zumba with all the people with dementia because it just shows how much fun they're having as well as me.
"Even with dementia, I feel like they could still have fun. Forget about everything else. Just focus on what's happening in the present."
Victor Carson lives in Coleraine and is part of the dementia support group.
"It is very friendly and they have a good variety of activity which I enjoy. I like mixing with other people.
"I was so impressed by the young people. They were so modest and settled. You would think they had done it several times, which I am sure they haven't, but they just seemed to be at ease," he said.
Jessica McConkey also attends the dementia support group.
"It is absolutely awesome. There are so many different things going on and they day just flies.
"I just really enjoy it so much," she said.
Ciara Forsyth from the Connect North Service at the Building Communities Resource Centre helped organise the event alongside Age Concern Causeway.
She said "It is about bringing the dementia groups together along with the kids so they can learn a little bit about each other but also have some fun.
"It is about the kids understanding that dementia isn't maybe what they think it is.
"It is not an older person's disease. It's not part of normally getting older. It is a disease that can affect us all and it does affect our community on a larger scale.
"It was just important to break stigma and break assumptions before they set in with the kids."