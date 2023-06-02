Herbal cannabis worth £2m seized at Belfast Harbour

Herbal cannabis in bagsPSNI
The cannabis was found during a proactive policing operation, according to the PSNI

Herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of £2m has been seized by police and Border Force in Belfast.

It was found hidden in the trailer of a heavy goods vehicle in the Dargan Road area of Belfast Harbour at about 22:30 BST on Thursday.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.

Detectives are following up on a line of inquiry that the drugs were destined for the Lurgan, Portadown and Armagh area, Det Insp Sweeney said.

"This is a significant seizure taken off the streets that would have been destined to destroy lives and communities across Northern Ireland," he added.

"This represents £2m that will not be going into the pockets of an organised crime group.

"To have taken this quantity of suspected herbal cannabis from the streets will have a severe impact on the criminals linked to this operation."

Police have appealed for information.

