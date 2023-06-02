A5 road upgrade report to be completed this year - planning official
- Published
A final report by the Planning Appeals Commission (PAC) into the upgrade of the A5 is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.
Commissioner Gareth Kerr told the final day of a public inquiry in Omagh, County Tyrone, that he faced "an enormous task".
He said he would deliver the report sooner, if he could.
The PAC is examining a £1.6bn new dual carriageway to upgrade the existing A5 between Londonderry and Aughnacloy.
It would be the largest road scheme ever undertaken in Northern Ireland, involving 53 miles (85km) of new trunk road.
The project was first approved in 2007 but has been delayed after a number of legal challenges from opponents to the scheme.
A public inquiry into the road concluded on Friday.
Mr Kerr said there was a "need to be thorough" in providing recommendations to the Department for Infrastructure.
He would be visiting places along the route of the A5 Western Transport Corridor (A5WTC) in the next few months.
Mr Kerr also thanked all the members of the public who had attended the inquiry and given evidence.
Hundreds of people were present at the session on road safety on Tuesday, including relatives and friends of the 50 people killed on the A5 since 2006.
He said he recognised that many people had found it "personally difficult" to speak but their evidence was appreciated.
"We have recorded it, we will consider it," added Mr Kerr.
Kate Corrigan, whose son Nathan died in an accident with two other men in 2021, was one of those who gave evidence.
She said the inquiry had made her feel hopeful.
"You'd just like to think that people see sense and that they go ahead with the upgrade, because ultimately it will save lives," she said.
"You just don't want to see it continuing, you don't want to see any other family going through the pain and heartache that we go through.
"It was an opportunity, I think the first opportunity, for the families to say what they need to say and to make their voices heard."
She also thanked the commissioner for the minute's silence which was observed in memory of all those who have been killed on the A5.
"That was just breathtaking and heartbreaking and extremely appreciated by all the families and by everybody in the audience I think," she said.
The Department for Infrastructure says the new dual carriageway would improve road safety, reduce journey times, improve north/south links, and increase economic competitiveness.
The Alternative A5 Alliance (AA5A), a group formed in 2009 by farmers and residents in County Tyrone to oppose the new off-line dual-carriageway, believes improvements to the existing carriageway would bring the same benefits at a lesser cost.
It argues that providing bypasses around Strabane and Omagh and increasing the number of overtaking lanes would have less impact on the environment and the livelihoods of people along the route.
On Thursday, officials from the DfI said alternative schemes would only partly improve road safety and many accident blackspots would remain.
If the Planning Appeals Commission approves the scheme, contractors could begin work on the project in 2024.
An official from the DfI said he was "very confident" the new road would be completed by 2028.
'Heartbreaking'
In a statement, Campaign group Enough is Enough said: "The public inquiry provided an opportunity for the previously silent majority to finally have their say and the turnout at the inquiry was remarkable.
"The public inquiry heard heartbreaking evidence from families who have lost loved ones on the A5 and other roads.
"These family members found great comfort in the huge public show of support,and we commend the families for their strength and dignity in what were extremely challenging circumstances."
The statement added: "We look forward to seeing the new A5 built without further delay which will improve the lives of road users, bring an end to the carnage, pain and suffering and save countless lives."