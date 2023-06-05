Northern Ireland's court delays not helped by poor quality files - report
Evidence files of "poor quality" continue to contribute to delays in the Northern Ireland justice system, a report by an inspection body has found.
Criminal Justice Inspection Northern Ireland (CJINI) said "a fundamental reset" was required.
It examined 200 files prepared by the police and Public Prosecution Service (PPS).
But it found that about half of those files did not meet the agreed standards.
When a crime is reported and sufficient evidence is collected the police send a file to the PPS.
The PPS then considers that and create its own file in order to reach a decision. CJINI states that it is critical that those meet agreed standards of quality.
'Significant consequences'
"Getting this right can reduce delay and deliver better outcomes for victims and witnesses," said CJINI chief inspector Jacqui Durkin.
Poor files can have "significant consequences", including delaying the progression of cases.
When inspectors looked at police practice they found 54% of files prepared for crown court cases "did not meet, or only partially met, the file build standards".
It was a similar figure for the PPS.
In respect of magistrates' court cases there were issues with about 40% of files.
Ms Durkin said both the police and the PPS needed to deliver improvement.
"This inspection shows each organisation needs to focus on getting the basics right at each stage of case progression," she said.
"Quality needs built in at every stage for each police officer and prosecutor involved in a case so better outcomes can be delivered for victims and witnesses."
She added that clear targets needed to be introduced, as well as meaningful monitoring of performance.
The report repeated recommendations it made after a similar inspection in 2015.
In a statement the PPS acknowledged that delay "is one of the biggest challenges facing the justice system".
It added that the problem has been "exacerbated" by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and by funding pressures.
"We have made significant efforts to improve timeliness in recent years and we are working with all our criminal justice partners on how further progress can best be delivered," said PPS deputy director Michael Agnew.
"While challenges remain, we are pleased that this report has acknowledged some of the positive work being done by the PPS."
The stories of victims who have found themselves caught in the slow-moving criminal justice system can be heard in a BBC Northern Ireland Spotlight programme, on iPlayer from Monday morning and broadcast at 10:40 BST on BBC One Northern Ireland on Monday evening.