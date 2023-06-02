East Belfast UVF: Arrests over £100k drugs found during search
Two men have been arrested after suspected Class A drugs worth an estimated £100,000 were seized in east Belfast, police have said.
The men, aged 33 and 38, were arrested at about 08:30 BST on Thursday by detectives investigating criminality linked to the East Belfast UVF.
Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) searched a property where the drugs, a cocaine press and drug supply paraphernalia were found.
Both men remain in custody.
Items seized during the raid have been taken away for forensic examination.
PSNI Det Insp Maguire thanked the local community for their support and asked anyone with information to come forward.
"These arrests and seizures are a demonstration of the PCTF's commitment to tackle all types of criminality linked to paramilitaries, in an ongoing effort to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause and of their coercive control," the senior officer added.