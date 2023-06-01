BBC Spotlight wins award for fertility clinic story
- Published
BBC NI's Spotlight programme has won a Royal Television Society (RTS) Northern Ireland award for its investigation of a Belfast fertility clinic.
Spotlight: The Babymaker Uncovered won an award in the current affairs category.
Other winners at the RTS NI awards ceremony in Belfast City Hall on Thursday night included Derry Girls Series Three.
It picked up the Comedy Award for Hat Trick Productions.
Actress Jamie-Lee O'Donnell won the Best On-Screen Talent Award for her performance in The Real Derry: Jamie-Lee O'Donnell by Tyrone Productions.
BBC NI also picked up the Entertainment Award for The Belfast Mixtape: Songs from Lockdown.
'Follow your dreams'
Belfast actor James Martin was presented with the Brian Waddell Award for his outstanding contribution to the industry.
He is the first leading man with Down's syndrome in an Oscar-winning film and has enjoyed global success for his portrayal of Lorcan in An Irish Goodbye.
Martin said: "It's absolutely wonderful to receive this recognition in my home town. I hope my success encourages more young people like me to follow their dreams as I did."
Gareth McGreevy, Chair of RTS NI Awards, said: "The high quality of this year's entries is hugely reflective of our dynamic creative community.
"The judges had a tough time deciding the eventual winners so well done to everyone who made the shortlist as well as tonight's winners."