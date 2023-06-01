Carrickfergus: Street attacker tried to take off woman's clothes
A man attempted to remove the clothing of a woman out walking in Carrickfergus on Monday evening, police have said.
The attack happened shortly before 17:00 BST in Oakfield Glen in the town.
Police said the woman in her 30s was approached from behind by an unknown man who attempted to take off some of her clothes before fleeing.
They described him as being in his early 30s, white, with short curly hair and stubble, and about 6ft tall with a slim build.
He was wearing a plain black t-shirt with a round collar, navy denim jeans and dark-coloured shoes.
Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.