PSNI helicopter likely to be grounded in cutbacks, chief constable says
- Published
One of the Police Service of Northern Ireland's (PSNI's) three helicopters is likely to be grounded as part of cost-saving measures, Chief Constable Simon Byrne has told the Policing Board.
He said a pause in recruitment and a reduction in overtime were also likely.
Police station opening hours are also to be reviewed.
Mr Byrne said a 90-day review of proposed cutbacks is under way within the PSNI, which is trying to address a £107m budget black hole.
He said the process will be "an immense challenge".
The board was also told that the Department of Justice has, as expected, approved a three-year contract extension for Mr Byrne.
This will see him remain as chief constable until 2027.
Mr Byrne told the board the budget squeeze is likely to impact neighbourhood policing.
He said 700 officers had previously been engaged in district street patrolling.
This may fall to between 250 to 350 officers, he said.
Sinn Féin assembly member Gerry Kelly said the cuts could be "hugely damaging to policing".
Mr Kelly said he was told the situation is linked to a reduction in the size of the PSNI, which now has fewer officers than at any time in its history.
Officer numbers fell by more than 300 last year, with departing officers not being replaced.
The same situation is likely this year.
The PSNI currently has about 6,700 officers.
The board was told the PSNI is working through plans to make around £60m worth of savings.
This will reduce current budget pressures of £107m, but leave a funding gap of £43m, Mr Byrne said.