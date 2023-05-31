Londonderry: Guns and ammunition found in Ballymagroarty search
Guns and ammunition have been found during an ongoing investigation into the republican dissident group the New IRA, police have said.
The firearm, silencer and a quantity of ammunition were recovered during searches in Ballymagroarty on Tuesday.
Component parts of pipe bombs and other improvised devices were also found, police said.
Two men aged 36 and 59 were arrested. The police said the weapons would have been used to kill or injure officers.
A police spokesperson said the seizure was "hugely significant".
"We believe these would have been used in a violent attack on police with the aim of killing or, at the very least, causing serious injury," said the spokesperson.
"The fact that these items were found in a residential area also underlines the recklessness of those involved.
"It also shows the utter contempt they have for their own communities.
"No community deserves to live under this threat."
Police are continuing to carry out searches in the area on Wednesday evening.
The New IRA is thought to be the largest and the most active of the armed groups that oppose the peace process in Northern Ireland.
"Violent dissident republicans are immersed in a campaign to kill police," said the PSNI spokesperson.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police.