Crumlin: Man dies, another critical after crash
A 74-year-old man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Crumlin, County Antrim.
It happened at about 07:15 BST on the Moira Road on Wednesday.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said Robert Laverty from the Belfast area died at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the second vehicle, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in a critical condition.
The Moira Road remains closed with diversions in place.
Police have appealed for anyone with information and dashcam footage to come forward.