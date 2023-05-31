Ballinderry River: Fish kill investigated in County Tyrone
Local anglers say at least 200 fish have been lost in an incident on the Ballinderry River near Cookstown, County Tyrone.
The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) is investigating the source of the fish kill and officials are at the site.
It is thought to have started 200-300 metres above Hardy's Mill.
The dead fish were reported on Tuesday, but it is thought the incident may have happened the previous day.
Anglers say it has almost certainly wiped out this season's young fish, born in February and March this year.
Coupled with hot weather and low water levels, anything disrupting the water quality can have a serious impact.
The river is also home to the crayfish, an endangered species.
There were at least two fish kills on the Ballinderry River last year.