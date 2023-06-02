Donna Traynor's BBC employment tribunal case settled

Donna TraynorPA Media
The former BBC Newsline presenter claimed she was discriminated against on the basis of age, sex and disability
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI education correspondent

The employment tribunal case between Donna Traynor and the BBC in Northern Ireland and its director Adam Smyth has been settled.

There was no admission of liability.

Ms Traynor, a former BBC Newsline presenter, had claimed she was discriminated against on the basis of age, sex and disability.

"The parties are pleased that this matter has been brought to a conclusion and intend to put it behind them," an agreed joint statement said.

"The dispute between Donna Traynor and the BBC and Adam Smyth has ended, without any admission of liability on the part of either respondent.

"Donna Traynor acknowledges the BBC and Adam Smyth continue to refute strongly all the allegations made against them, including the claims made on the opening day of the tribunal."

PA Media
Following the settlement, Adam Smyth told BBC News NI the BBC strongly refutes all allegations

In a post on social media on Friday, Ms Traynor wrote: "My employment tribunal case is now settled and over.

"Many thanks to everyone who has sent me supportive messages in recent times. Wishing you well."

On Wednesday, the tribunal was told that Ms Traynor was treated in a manner that amounted to bullying and harassment by the BBC.

However the hearing, which had been due to last for several days, was halted on Friday morning when a settlement between the parties was announced.

Ms Traynor announced she was leaving the BBC in November 2021 with immediate effect, after a career at the corporation spanning more than 30 years.

At the time of Ms Traynor's departure, Mr Smyth was the head of news in BBC Northern Ireland (BBCNI).

He was appointed director of BBC NI in April 2023, after almost a year and a half as interim director.

